Thread: 2007 VW Jetta Tdi 6 speed manual For Sale RWC

  01-10-2015, 02:28 PM
    maxrob200
    2007 VW Jetta Tdi 6 speed manual For Sale RWC

    2007 VW Jetta Tdi 6 speed manual car for sale. No accidents, oil leaks, creaks or rattles. 2nd Owner
    Registered till May 2016, Rego: UTB 363
    RWC supplied
    Colour: White
    Full Service History, serviced every 10,000 km by Audvolks. Will require a timing belt change next service (200,00km)
    Mechanically excellent, Body in VGC. Some black trim paint faded on left window pillar (see photo). Boot in as new condition as I use a cargo liner. All interior upholstery in EC. No cracks in dash or plastic mouldings.
    Done 192,000 km. 90% of higher mileage is from freeway driving
    BKD 2.0 litre engine, no DPF in this model
    Basically Comfortline specs (dual zone climate, auto-light, auto dimming rear mirror, auto rain sensor, Tyre pressure monitor, Cruise control, ESP, CD-Radio, 16" alloys) except no RVC

    Price: $7990 ono
    Mobile: 0417 136 427
    Photos: Flickr - Photo Sharing!

    Selling as I have just bought a Polo Gti
  06-10-2015, 11:31 AM
    maxrob200
    *Bump*
    $7000 with RWC
