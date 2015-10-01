2007 VW Jetta Tdi 6 speed manual For Sale RWC

2007 VW Jetta Tdi 6 speed manual car for sale. No accidents, oil leaks, creaks or rattles. 2nd Owner
Registered till May 2016, Rego: UTB 363
RWC supplied
Colour: White
Full Service History, serviced every 10,000 km by Audvolks. Will require a timing belt change next service (200,00km)
Mechanically excellent, Body in VGC. Some black trim paint faded on left window pillar (see photo). Boot in as new condition as I use a cargo liner. All interior upholstery in EC. No cracks in dash or plastic mouldings.
Done 192,000 km. 90% of higher mileage is from freeway driving
BKD 2.0 litre engine, no DPF in this model
Basically Comfortline specs (dual zone climate, auto-light, auto dimming rear mirror, auto rain sensor, Tyre pressure monitor, Cruise control, ESP, CD-Radio, 16" alloys) except no RVC
Price: $7990 ono
Mobile: 0417 136 427
Photos: Flickr - Photo Sharing!
Selling as I have just bought a Polo Gti
*Bump*
$7000 with RWC
